Animal print nails are back in 2025 — bold, chic and wearable

A delicate flower in the hand. Photo: Freepik

Many people think of animal print nail art as too bold, but that’s no longer the case. In 2025, animal prints are making a comeback — not in coats and jackets, but in a delicate and stylish nail format. And it’s nothing like it used to be — everything now looks much more refined, neat, and even elegant.

Novyny.LIVE explains more.

Advertisement

Animal print continues to dominate trends

Leopard, zebra, tiger — these patterns are no longer associated only with wild style. In nail art, they can be a soft accent that adds personality to a look. For example, one zebra-print nail with the rest in nude or pastel tones. It’s subtle yet very fashionable. And if you add a bit of sparkle — gold foil or a fine line — you get a true masterpiece that’s not overdone but perfectly balanced.

Stylish manicure. Photo from Instagram

Even if you're hesitant about bold experiments, animal print is a chance to add some character to your style without much risk. Try a slider design or limit the print to just the ring finger — that’s enough to give your look a fresh twist.

Original nails. Photo from Instagram

These nail styles pair beautifully with white, beige, or pink polish. They make hands look refreshed, neat, and chic. And the best part is that this trend easily adapts to any mood: soft if you want soft, bold if you want wow.

Beautiful manicure. Photo from Instagram

Perhaps this manicure will be your first introduction to animal print. And once you try it, you’ll never say it’s "not for you" again.

Previously, we shared which manicure is trending on TikTok.

We also reported on the new French tip design worth trying this year.