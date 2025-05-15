Cotton Candy nails — Key Summer 2025 trends to try

A woman with beautiful nail design. Photo: Freepik

The Cotton Candy manicure is a popular combination of tenderness and style. It looks delicate yet has its own character. Imagine a light pinkish-coral shade on your nails that looks like it was mixed with peach and clouds, with a clear finish and a soft, pearlescent shine.

Trending ideas are courtesy of Radio Lux.

Advertisement

Trendy nail design for Summer 2025

This manicure isn't tied to a particular style: it goes well with a denim shirt or an evening dress. It has a certain universal femininity that doesn't need words or decorations. Rhinestones, patterns, sparkles? No need. The beauty lies in the color and texture itself.

This look is a modern twist on the classic Soap nails. While the original style was barely there with a soft, gel-like finish, Cotton Candy nails are a touch bolder — offering more shine and warmth, but still keeping things delicate and refined.

Trendy nail design. Photo from Instagram

The idea comes from renowned nail artist Betina Goldstein, who works with top models and actresses. She was the first to experiment with translucent pink tones and a pearlescent finish. The result? A completely fresh look — like light itself is refracting at your fingertips.

If you're after a manicure that feels luxurious without being flashy, cotton candy nails are the answer. This style doesn’t overpower your outfit or compete with your jewelry — it simply adds a subtle charm. It’s ideal for spring and summer, when you crave lightness, renewal, and warmth, right down to the smallest details.

Previously, we shared a universal manicure that works for any season.

We also told you about the new trend for Jelly nails and how to make them at home.