Main Fashion Nail start trend of Summer 2025 — Ice Cream Manicure

Nail start trend of Summer 2025 — Ice Cream Manicure

Publication time 31 May 2025 01:00
How to do the Ice Cream Manicure — Celebrities gone crazy about this nail trend
Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

As soon as the sun starts shining brighter, we naturally crave something light, cool, and beautiful. While we’ve long loved ice cream in a cone or cup, this summer it’s making its way onto our nails. The Ice Cream Manicure evokes the creamy charm of vanilla, strawberry, or melted milk — so sweet and delicate, you’ll almost taste it every time you glance at your hands.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

It's a nail design that everyone is already talking about!

Unlike the classic French tips, the Ice Cream Manicure is more subtle — the tip is slightly white and appears to have melted into a creamy pink hue. It looks as if someone took a brush dipped in condensed milk and gently shaded it onto the nail. The top has a glossy finish, resembling a scoop of ice cream just taken out of the fridge.

Delicate manicure that looks good on any nail
Ice Cream Manicure. Photo from Instagram

How to recreate this manicure design at home:

  • File your nails into a soft oval shape — not too sharp.
  • Prep your nails: lightly buff the surface, and moisturize your nails and cuticles.
  • Apply a base coat (use a strengthening one if your nails are weak).
  • Draw a French tip line using white polish or a nail art pen.
  • Apply two layers of sheer pink polish on top, so the white line slightly blurs.
  • Finish with a glossy top coat to create the "ice cream display" effect.
Unusual manicure that can be done even at home
Beautiful nails. Photo from Instagram

Ideas for experiments:

Swap the white tip for pink to create a strawberry sorbet effect. For a softer vibe, opt for vanilla cream or pistachio shades instead. The Ice Cream Manicure isn’t just nail art — it’s a little taste of summer at your fingertips. Fresh, playful, and effortlessly elegant, it’s perfect for warm-weather days.

As we mentioned earlier, you shouldn't give up on animal prints on your nails in 2025.

We also reported that floral nail designs look very delicate.

Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
