How to do the Ice Cream Manicure — Celebrities gone crazy about this nail trend

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

As soon as the sun starts shining brighter, we naturally crave something light, cool, and beautiful. While we’ve long loved ice cream in a cone or cup, this summer it’s making its way onto our nails. The Ice Cream Manicure evokes the creamy charm of vanilla, strawberry, or melted milk — so sweet and delicate, you’ll almost taste it every time you glance at your hands.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

Advertisement

It's a nail design that everyone is already talking about!

Unlike the classic French tips, the Ice Cream Manicure is more subtle — the tip is slightly white and appears to have melted into a creamy pink hue. It looks as if someone took a brush dipped in condensed milk and gently shaded it onto the nail. The top has a glossy finish, resembling a scoop of ice cream just taken out of the fridge.

Ice Cream Manicure. Photo from Instagram

How to recreate this manicure design at home:

File your nails into a soft oval shape — not too sharp.

Prep your nails: lightly buff the surface, and moisturize your nails and cuticles.

Apply a base coat (use a strengthening one if your nails are weak).

Draw a French tip line using white polish or a nail art pen.

Apply two layers of sheer pink polish on top, so the white line slightly blurs.

Finish with a glossy top coat to create the "ice cream display" effect.

Beautiful nails. Photo from Instagram

Ideas for experiments:

Swap the white tip for pink to create a strawberry sorbet effect. For a softer vibe, opt for vanilla cream or pistachio shades instead. The Ice Cream Manicure isn’t just nail art — it’s a little taste of summer at your fingertips. Fresh, playful, and effortlessly elegant, it’s perfect for warm-weather days.

As we mentioned earlier, you shouldn't give up on animal prints on your nails in 2025.

We also reported that floral nail designs look very delicate.