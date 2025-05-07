Manicure that will bring financial luck in May — stylish ideas

A nice manicure. Photo: Freepik

It is said that each month has its own "lucky" colors. According to esotericism, the right shade on your nails can not only be pleasing to the eye but also help attract positive energy, money, and even good luck. In May, you should pay attention to blue, red, white, and emerald — these colors can become real money magnets.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Advertisement

These nail colors are like a magnet for money

Blue manicure

This color is considered the color of calmness, confidence, and stability. Blue manicure is suitable for those who want to bring financial balance into their lives. Choose deep shades — indigo, sapphire, or sky blue. A gradient from dark to light or a blue jacket looks stylish. If you add small silver sequins, the effect will be even more magical.

Blue nails. Photo from Instagram

Red manicure

Red is a classic color that always works. It symbolises energy, strength, determination, and is ideal for those who want to move forward in the financial sector. If a plain red coating seems boring, add an accent in the form of a shiny stripe, heart, or micro-flower. Or try a red cat's eye — it's not only beautiful, but also mystically attractive.

Red nails. Photo from Instagram

White manicure

This is the choice of those who want to "reset" and open the door to new opportunities. White is associated with purity, beginning, and clarity. It looks good on any nail length. To avoid the hospital effect, combine white with beige or cream shades, or make a trendy milky French. You can also decorate one nail with a pattern — a cloud, a star, or just a thin gold line.

White nails. Photo from Instagram

Emerald green manicure

This is the true color of wealth. It seems to radiate the energy of money and nature. It looks expensive, deep, and a bit mysterious. This shade looks especially good on almond-shaped nails. If you want something special, try a "green marble" design or add gold foil. Such nails will look luxurious and will attract not only eyes but also money.

Green nails. Photo from Instagram

The main thing is to choose the color that resonates with you. After all, even the most magical shade won't work if you don't like it. A manicure should bring you joy, and then your luck will follow.

Earlier, we wrote about what manicure really looks expensive this season.

We also reported on Hailey Bieber's manicure, which may appeal to real fashionistas.