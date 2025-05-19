Hottest French tips — Redesigned classic for Summer 2025

French tips. Photo: Freepik

French tips are a timeless classic, but that doesn’t mean they have to be predictable. If the traditional white tip feels too safe, it might be time to switch things up with a pop of color. Even a subtle change can give this familiar design a bold, modern twist.

Nails that never go out of style

Instead of white, try pastel shades like sky blue, mint, lavender, or butter yellow. If you prefer deeper colors, consider burgundy, olive, or chocolate. A spectacular look is achieved by combining two contrasting colors: a light base with dark tips, for example, or vice versa.

French tips. Photo from Instagram

Another trend is experimenting with textures. Adding a matte finish, a glossy tip, metallic highlights, a translucent "veil" or delicate glitter can give your manicure depth and character. You can also add graphic elements, contours, or small 3D details to make your nails sparkle in a new way.

The beauty of this design lies in its versatility. It's equally appropriate for the office, a vacation, or a night out. The color and details set the tone — whether you're aiming for understated elegance or a bold, playful vibe.

One standout option is the "reverse" French tip: a modern twist where the base is colored and the tip remains light. It’s a stylish, daring choice for those who want to experiment while staying rooted in classic design.

Colored French tips. Photo from Instagram

