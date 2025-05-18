Summer 2025 Nail ideas — Photos

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

White nails remain a timeless trend — and this summer is no exception. For several years, they’ve stayed in fashion thanks to their elegance and understated charm. Fashion lovers are drawn to this manicure for its clean, refined look. Plus, white is a neutral shade that pairs effortlessly with any outfit. It gives your hands a light, graceful appearance — perfect for the warmer months.

The best ideas for white nail design

White manicures captivate with their versatility. It goes well with different clothes and accessories. Any color dress or shirt will match this design. Additionally, a white manicure evokes a sense of purity and freshness.

Classic French tips

The French manicure is a timeless classic that never goes out of style. Paired with white, it becomes a truly foolproof choice. Both the tips and the base can feature soft, light tones — creating a clean, elegant look that works for any occasion.

White French tips. Photo from Instagram

White combined with gold

This is another manicure option that looks refined and elegant. Geometric lines or foil accents will add a special touch of chic to your hands.

White matte nails with gold. Photo from Instagram

White marble nails

Marble veining can be done in soft neutrals or in color. If you want to experiment, try green, blue, or pink swirls. This kind of design is sure to turn heads.

White marble nails. Photo from Instagram

Abstract art and geometric designs

Abstract art and geometric shapes are a perfect match for white manicures. You can also add patterns and lines to create a more eye-catching look. Here are a few more ideas for white nail designs:

White nails with design. Photo from Instagram

White nails. Photo from Instagram

Nail design idea. Photo from Instagram

White matte nails. Photo from Instagram

White manicure is the perfect choice for summer. Don’t be afraid to experiment and combine it with different colors and designs.

