Manicure for good luck — the colors that will attract success to you

A beautiful manicure. Photo: Freepik

Manicure color can not only emphasize your personality or style. It can also attract success and luck into your life. Wealthy and successful women often make such designs because they know that it attracts good luck.

Manicure that attracts good luck

Red color

This manicure is not just always in trend. It can give you extra self-confidence, so you are guaranteed success. Besides, red is considered to be a symbol of happiness in many cultures.

Neutral shades of color

Pastel and neutral shades of color, such as beige, light pink, or light grey, can be good luck in the professional world. They are ideal for everyday wear and will complement any look. These are the shades chosen by rich women.

Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

Green and blue

These colors are associated with growth and development. They will help you start any business successfully and give you motivation to achieve your financial goals. This design is also worth wearing for those who want to achieve happiness in their career.

Gold and silver

Gold and silver colors attract wealth and luxury. They also symbolise happiness and prosperity. A gold and silver manicure can attract financial success to you.

Gold manicure. Photo from Instagram

Purple

Manicure in this color can symbolise your creative nature. It will definitely bring you good luck in the field of art and creative projects. This design will help you stand out from the crowd.

