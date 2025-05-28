TOP 5 trending nail designs for Summer 2025 — all about trendy pastel nails

Stylish manicure. Photo: Freepik

This summer’s trendiest manicure looks good enough to eat. Think pink frosting, coconut cream, almond milk, lavender mousse, and strawberry shake — no, it’s not a café menu, but the season’s most irresistible nail shades. Sweet, soft, and totally addictive.

Vogue magazine wrote about them.

Advertisement

The most trendy nail shades for the Summer 2025

The biggest hit? A soft, almost translucent milky manicure. It doesn’t scream for attention but adds elegance to your look and gives your hands a clean, well-groomed appearance. Best of all — it’s easy to do, even with a simple French manicure base.

Rose milk

A bit of tenderness, a bit of elegance — this is the shade chosen by Daisy Edgar-Jones. The manicure looks very natural, but at the same time, it goes well with any outfit — from minimalism to romance.

Rose milk. Photo from Instagram

Strawberry milk

Imagine a strawberry dessert transformed into nail polish. That's exactly what this delicate, pink cream shade looks like. Zendaya is already wearing it, and she seems to love it.

Zendaya. Photo from Instagram

Lavender

For those who like something special but not flashy. The pastel version looks soft yet stylish. Selena Gomez wears this manicure on long nails for a super sophisticated look.

Lavender nails. Photo from Instagram

Coconut milk

This is the most delicate option of all. If you want a neat, natural color with a twist, this is the perfect choice. You can also add a little glitter or a floral pattern to tell a new story with your nails.

Stylish nails. Photo from Instagram

Almond milk

This warm nude seems to be made for everyday life. It's subtle yet not boring. It's ideal both for work and dates.

Leslie Bibb. Photo from Instagram

This season will definitely be marked by milk, but only the most stylish kind.

Earlier, we wrote that fashionistas began to look closely at flower nail designs.

We also reported that printed nails has been in trends for a long time.