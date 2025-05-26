How manicure harms nails — myths and truth confirmed by doctors

A manicure. Photo: Pixabay

Most women do their own manicures or go to salons, and a considerable number of them have at least once wondered whether nail polish and other procedures are harmful to their hands. In some cases, manicures can actually be harmful.

Dermatologist Chris Adigun wrote about it in the article for The New York Times.

Do nails need to "breathe" without nail polish?

Contrary to popular belief, nails do not need to "breathe" — it is a myth. Dermatologist Chris Adigun from North Carolina explains that nails "don't have lungs" and don't need oxygen from the outside. However, it does not mean that nail polish is completely safe, especially if you use it constantly without breaks.

Although the nail polish itself is not harmful, wearing it too often and for too long can affect the appearance and condition of your nails. Dark or red colors can leave stains on the surface.

Prolonged contact with the nail polish can also dry out the nails, which causes so-called keratin granulations — white chalky spots. They are not dangerous but can be disturbing for aesthetic reasons.

Do you need to take a break from nail polish?

Experts recommend removing the polish periodically and allowing the nails to grow back. It can take up to six months for fingernails and more than a year for toenails. To avoid overdrying and discoloration, it is advisable to use a base coat before applying the polish, and regularly moisturise the nails and cuticles with creams or oils between coatings.

How can manicure harm the health of the nail plate?

The way you remove nail polish can cause much more damage to your nails. Peeling or scraping the coating injures the surface of the nail, and acetone dries it out. That's why gel manicure requires caution: soaking in acetone, possible allergies, and contact with ultraviolet light can harm both nails and skin. Dermatologists advise taking a break between gel manicures for at least a week or two.

It is worth keeping a close eye on the changes under the varnish. If you notice dark streaks on your nails, pain, thickening, brittleness, yellowing, redness, or peeling of the nails, it is a cause for concern. Such symptoms can indicate serious problems: fungus, psoriasis, or even skin cancer. That is why you should visit a dermatologist at least once a year without nail coating.

