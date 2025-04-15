Fighting fever — How to reduce fever before visiting your doctor

A woman having fever. Photo: pcpr.info

An increase in temperature to 99.5-101.3 °F (or 37.5-38.5 °C) during illness indicates that the body is fighting viruses. You don't necessarily have to bring down such temperature with antipyretics. If the fever rises to more than 101.3 °F (38.5 °C) and is accompanied by other symptoms, then it's better to lower it.

Why the temperature may rise

Fever can occur during viral or bacterial infections, inflammatory processes, teething in children, overheating, hormonal disorders, oncological processes, and after vaccination.

Temperatures of 102.2-104 °F (39-40 °C) and above are dangerous because they put stress on the heart, brain, and nervous system and can cause seizures, dehydration, and even loss of consciousness.

High temperatures are most dangerous for children under three years of age, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases.

How to reduce fever

To lower the temperature, drink plenty of water, fruit drinks, herbal teas, or stewed fruit because the body loses a lot of fluid when you have a fever. Another effective way to fight high fever is to wipe the body with warm water. The temperature in the room should be up to 64.4...68 °F (+18...+20°C). You should not drink hot drinks or wear a lot of warm clothes, as this interferes with heat exchange.

If you do not feel better for more than three days, and the fever is accompanied by a rash, cramps, or excessive lethargy, do not waste time self-medicating, but seek medical attention.

