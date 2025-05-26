The trend for different nails is taking over Instagram — Mix and Match nail design ideas

Bright nails. Photo: Freepik

Want your manicure to stand out? Try the mix-and-match technique — a playful method where each nail features a different color or design, yet all come together in perfect harmony. Think of it as a puzzle: every piece is unique, but the final look is beautifully cohesive.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the nuances of a trendy manicure.

Advertisement

Nails that will make you fall in love at first sight!

The most important is not to overdo it: choose colors that go well together and stick to one theme. For example, if you're going for an abstract look, don't add hearts or snowflakes. Everything should be in the same style.

Mix-and-match nails. Photo from Instagram

Play with textures — mix matte with gloss, pair glitter with soft pastels. The result? Nails that feel like miniature works of art you can’t stop admiring.

Beautiful nails. Photo from Instagram

If you're looking for something even more interesting, try mismatched nails. It's a top trend this spring. Picture a classic French tip on one nail, a gradient on another, and an animal print or light shimmer on a third. It will definitely resemble pictures from Pinterest.

Bright nails. Photo from Instagram

Would you rather not bother with drawings on each nail? No problem! Leave one nail completely covered in your favorite color and free of decorations. It will stand out among all the variety. Your manicure will sparkle and look even more stylish without you having to sit for hours over every detail.

Most importantly, don't be afraid to experiment. It's these little things that add character and make the look truly yours.

Earlier, we wrote about Hailey Bieber's manicure that you'll want to repeat.

We also discussed what kind of French tips are fashionable now.