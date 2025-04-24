The French that never goes out of style — the main hit of spring 2025

French. Photo: Freepik

The French manicure is like a little black dress in the world of beauty: it will never let you down and is always appropriate. It is the perfect choice when you want something simple and elegant. And if you want a little more mood, you can add color, and it will still remain restrained and stylish.

What French is worth doing this season

This manicure is chosen by brides on the most important day and stars for glamorous outings. And what can we say about everyday life — every look at your hands gives you a feeling of neatness and lightness.

French. Photo from Instagram

This spring and summer, the French manicure is back on the rise. And it is not surprising — the trend for a "clean" manicure, when nails look natural and well-groomed, is only gaining momentum. Light base shades, muted pastels, delicate translucent colors — it's all about it. But the trick of the French manicure is that it emphasizes the beauty of your own nails, making them brighter and more expressive, like a light makeup without makeup.

An interesting manicure design. Photo from Instagram

But if your soul asks for a little fun and color, it's easy too. We draw bright arrows on the face or add luscious lips, and on the nails, you can safely experiment with shades at the tips. This season, butter yellow, pale green, powder pink, and blue are in fashion.

And if you want something more, combine two colors at once. For example, red and silver look luxurious. By the way, the trend for a liquorice French, when the tips of the nails are black, is also a cool way to add character without abandoning the classics.

A delicate French. Photo from Instagram

This season is the time when a jacket can be anything: delicate, daring, classic, or trendy. And it will always look appropriate.

