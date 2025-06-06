Cornflower Blue nails are the must-have manicure trend of Summer 2025

A smiling woman. Photo: Freepik

This summer, cornflower blue is one of the trendiest nail colors — and for good reason. It’s more than just a pretty shade; it’s a whole mood. Light, airy, and a little dreamy, cornflower sits perfectly between sky and sea. It brings a sense of calm while still making a statement.

Novyny.LIVE explores why this color is having a moment.

Cornflower nails are soft yet striking — a delicate touch that doesn’t fade into the background. Unlike classic nudes or bold neons, it offers a fresh twist for those who want something unique but not over-the-top.

Cornflower blue is a complex color that's hard to define in a single word. Depending on the polish and lighting, it can lean blue with a touch of green, or take on a soft, powdery gray hue. The final effect on your nails depends on the finish you choose. A glossy top coat adds vibrancy, while sparkles or a pearlescent sheen give depth and dimension, making the manicure even more eye-catching.

How to wear cornflower blue nails

It matches everything. You can safely paint all your nails the same color. It looks especially good on almond-shaped or slightly elongated nails, adding a touch of femininity. It also goes well with other colors if you want to experiment. For example, try coral or yellow for a cheerful look.

The charm of cornflower blue nail polish can be elevated with a touch of shimmer. Opt for a glitter-infused formula or finish with a pearlescent top coat for a radiant effect — especially striking in sunlight. For a more creative twist, try a gradient: blend from light to deep blue, or play with different shades on each finger. Either way, the result is sure to stand out.

