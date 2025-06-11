A new rival to the almond shape — which manicure from the 2000s is back in trend

Delicate manicure. Photo: Freepik

This nail shape used to be everywhere. It was popularized by Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and almost every star of the early 2000s. Then, square nails faded into the past, making way for almond shapes. However, as you know, fashion loves circles, and now square nails are trending again.

This is not the "heavy" square of the past. The modern version has either classic sharp edges or slightly softened corners. This style is called the "soft square" and looks more natural and versatile. This shape goes well with any style, from bold to minimalist.

What is the best look for square nails?

Many people think that square nails are only for people with long, thin fingers. But that's a myth. The most important thing is to choose the right length and color. If you have wide nail plates or shorter fingers, don't make your nails too long. Choose a nude or transparent shade and add a little glitter or a translucent pattern. Your fingers will look longer, and your hands will look well-groomed.

What nail design looks good on square nails

The square loves colors. Rich wine, delicate pastels, bold black, glossy or matte — all of these colors suit it. If you don't want to experiment, you can always opt for a classic look. Classic French tip on square nails looks elegant and stylish.

It looks especially good with a thin smile line or a colored tip, such as fuchsia or chocolate.

Also, deep red, nude with glitter, design with marble stains, or a subtle geometric pattern look good on a square shape. In short, there is plenty of room for imagination.

