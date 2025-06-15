"Rich Girl" nail design — three colors that are always in trend

A beautiful manicure. Photo: Freepik

Manicure is a real business card of a woman. The right color and design makes your hands look neat and fresh. Famous actresses, singers, and businesswomen prefer a few favorite colors that look expensive and never go out of style.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

What manicure looks expensive

Classic French tips

This design is a timeless classic — elegant, refined, and always in style. Beloved by celebrities, the French tips manicure features a sophisticated look with a transparent, beige, or pink base and a crisp white tip. It's the perfect blend of simplicity and beauty.

French tips. Photo from Instagram

Juicy red

This manicure color speaks of self-confidence and bold expression. Chosen by women who aren’t afraid to stand out, the rich, vibrant red is unapologetically striking. It adds a touch of luxury to any look and pairs effortlessly with any outfit.

Red nails. Photo from Instagram

Almost transparent nude

A subtle, barely-there nail shade has long been linked to the understated elegance of the "old money" aesthetic. This manicure is clean, versatile, and effortlessly chic — a transparent nude that quietly speaks of refinement, self-care, and status.

Nude manicure. Photo from Instagram

These designs have become basic and never go out of style. They are ideal for those who love classics and restraint.

