Stylists Reveal 2025's Most Wanted Bob Haircut

This summer, the focus is not on the bob with ideally straight ends and strict styling. Instead, it's the draped bob: an airy, soft, and stylish haircut that has already taken over TikTok and Instagram. It seems to have been created for those who want to look good at all times.

The Who What Wear magazine told us more about it.

What is special about this haircut?

With this hairstyle, you can wake up, wash your hair, and feel free to leave the house without even using a hairdryer. After all, your hair will look cool anyway. This is exactly the effect of a draped bob. It's not just a summer option, it's a small, stylish revolution.

This hairstyle can be described as a cross between the legendary bob and French casual elegance. It resembles the very carefree style when everything is beautiful, but as if by accident. It was inspired by Sabrina Carpenter's "curtain" bangs — only now with an emphasis on movement, lightness, and naturalness.

Why the draped bob is worthy of attention:

Strands are cut in layers that add volume and movement;

Soft bangs that frame the face beautifully;

The effect of "slightly grown" hair, but thoughtfully and tastefully.

That's the case when your hairstyle looks expensive even if you don't do anything with it. The famous stylist Luke Hersheson (yes, the same one who cut Keira Knightley's hair) says that the draped bob suits everyone, regardless of hair type. For thin hair, it's a way to make it visually thicker. And if the hair is heavy, on the contrary, the stylist will simply make invisible layers, and it will become lighter.

And the best part is that this haircut looks like you didn't try hard, but it still turned out great. It's like a capsule wardrobe, only for hair: practical, beautiful, and without any fuss.

