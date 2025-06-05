The Movie-Inspired 80s Hairсut Making a Huge Comeback

The girl gets the haircut. Photo: Freepik

There are hairstyles that are simply beautiful, and then there are those that become part of history. That's exactly what happened with the bob that Michelle Pfeiffer wore in the movie Scarface. Anyone who has seen that scene with the transparent lift will remember it: the green dress, the cold look, and the ideally smooth hair, the tips of which are slightly curled. The haircut that immediately declares that you are looking at the woman who knows her worth.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

The haircut that came back into fashion after decades

In the 80s, this look was the pinnacle of style: glamorous, a little aloof, but very strong. And it was the bob that made Elvira Hancock's look so recognizable. It was created by stylist Janice D. Brandow, who knew how a hairstyle can change the impression of a person. She added volume, shine, and that very smoothness that not everyone can replicate at home, even with all the modern tools.

It was not just the bob. It was the style, thought out to the smallest detail. Along with sequins, the deep neckline, pale lips, and French manicure, it worked like a cherry on top. All together, it looked like a shot from a glossy magazine, but in real life. And now this style is making a comeback. It's back on the catwalks, in advertising campaigns, in tech videos, and in beauty salons. It has already been worn by Christy Turlington, Kim Kardashian, and Selena Gomez. But the point remains the same: this hairstyle is not for everyone. It's for those who want to look stylish, restrained, and always appropriate.

Michelle Pfeiffer. Photo: video screenshot

Because Elvira's bob is not just about hair, but about a sense of self-confidence and style. Just like Michelle Pfeiffer herself back then, this haircut is cool, sophisticated, and unforgettable.

Earlier, we wrote about what luxurious haircut you should try to make this summer.

We also reported on Hailey Bieber's new hairstyle, which she made in the style of the 2000s.