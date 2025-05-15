The cult hairstyle of the 2000s is back in fashion — it was made by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram/haileybieber

In the 90s and early 2000s, the Olsen twins' hairstyles were not just fashionable — they set the tone for generations. Butterfly barrettes, careless waves, as if after a dream, and slight untidiness became their signature style. It seemed that these looks were assembled in a few minutes before the show. But it was in this simplicity that the magic was hidden.

The hairstyle from the 2000s that everyone is talking about now

Mary-Kate and Ashley have always been able to wear their hair as if they didn't care — and that's why it was so stylish. Even when they retired from acting, their bohemian look remained recognisable: slightly tousled strands, light texture, as if the hair had decided how to lie.

And now the cult hairstyle is back. But not from the screens, but from Hailey Bieber's Instagram. In the new photo, she has exactly the same hairstyle: not ideal curls, but soft waves that look more like a light corrugation that has grown out of a beach wave. A few strands are out of place, as if she didn't have time to catch them — and this is what gives the look the "same" effect.

Instead of expensive gloss, it's casual chic. Hailey, wearing low-rise skinny trousers and a simple T-shirt, looks like she's just left the house in a hurry without a mirror, but still looks like a style icon. The very aesthetic we all miss a little bit.

