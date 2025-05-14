Trendy haircut that doesn't require styling — perfect choice for busy women

A short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Are you tired of using a hairdryer and styling tools every morning just to get your hair in place? There's a great solution: the boyfriend bob. It's more than just a trendy haircut; it's a real relief for anyone who wants to look cool with minimal effort.

Here are some good reasons to get a boyfriend bob

Imagine a classic bob, but without the sharp lines and perfect styling. It has a touch of masculine ease, yet remains incredibly feminine and modern. Think of it as slightly tousled, effortless beauty — as if you just woke up and your hair naturally fell into place.

Who is a good candidate for this haircut?

In general, it is a versatile haircut. A bob adds structure to round and oval faces. If you have an elongated face, choose a slightly shorter length for a luxurious effect. The type of hair doesn't matter — straight, wavy, thin, or thick — because the boyfriend bob can handle it all and will even accentuate your hair's natural texture.

Why does everyone love it so much?

Because it's not just a haircut; it's a find. You don't need to style it every day. In fact, a little negligence is its specialty. It's ideal for summer when you want lightness in your clothes and hair. If you want this haircut, come to the salon and ask for a cut that ends at your chin or slightly below, with a straight cut and minimal layering at the ends. No excessive layering, no complicated shapes. The key is that effortless vibe — as if it was always meant to be this way.

Here are a few styling tips:

Try making a middle part or changing the direction of your hair and adding a slight wave. But, honestly, this bob will always look good, even without any manipulation. If you want a fresh look that won't require a lot of styling time, try a boyfriend bob. It's like your favorite oversized sweater: comfortable, simple, and stylish.

