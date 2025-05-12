Classic haircuts that you should forget about — their time has already passed

A girl gets a stylish haircut. Photo: Freepik

They say a new haircut is a new me. But it happens that after a visit to the hairdresser, you don't see what you want to see in the mirror. And that's because some fashionable hairstyles can add not just a couple of years, but a dozen. If you don't want to look older just because of a bad haircut, here's what you should avoid.

Unsuccessful haircut ideas for this year

Mullet and gavroche

These haircut options seem to have come back from the past. Everyone was clinging to the mullet — short at the top, long at the back. The stars showed it from all angles. But there is a nuance: this haircut often adds age. It's really effective, but it looks more rebellious than youthful. Besides, it doesn't suit everyone — the shape of the head immediately becomes strange, and the whole look is a bit heavy.

Mullet haircut. Photo from Instagram

Instead, it is better to choose:

Pixie with elongation;

Shaggy with light strands.

The ultra-short pixie — a risky story

Yes, short hair is often refreshing. But if it's too short, it has the opposite effect. When the forehead, neck, and temples are exposed, any small wrinkle becomes more noticeable. And instead of drive, you get criticism.

Pixie. Photo from Instagram

The solution is simple — make a slightly longer version of a pixie or a light bob. Your face will immediately become softer and your look lighter.

A bob with straight bangs is not the best idea

When everything in the haircut is symmetrical and "in line", any unevenness in the skin, wrinkle, or facial fold begins to catch the eye. And if you also have straight, thick bangs — hello, tired look. Such hairstyles add severity, and with it, age.

A bob with straight bangs. Photo from Instagram

It is better to replace it with something livelier:

For example, a ladder or layered haircut;

A soft pixie bob with curtain bangs that beautifully frames the face and creates the impression of lightness and tenderness.

