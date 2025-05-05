The most comfortable haircuts for short hair — easy to style

A girl with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

There is an opinion that short hair is like a sentence: there is nothing you can do, you just have to wait for it to grow back. But this is not true at all. In fact, when the length does not interfere, a lot of new opportunities open up. And the main thing is that you don't need to spend hours conjuring with a hairdryer and iron.

Trendy short hairstyles for summer 2025

To look good every day, you just need a little time and a few simple tricks. For example, a bob can be revived by simply changing the parting. You just need to flip your hair to the side, secure it with a spray, and your face seems to change. Such a small thing, but the result is wow.

And now the trend is the so-called "creative mess" — when the hair is slightly tousled, voluminous, as if after a light wind. No complicated techniques: a little texture spray, a few hand movements, and you already have a stylish look.

The bob. Photo from Instagram

Another cool idea is corrugation. If you have a small curling iron in your arsenal, you can go through a few strands. It's quick, but it feels like a salon experience.

Don't discount the bun either. If your hair is at least up to your chin, you can already create an elegant hairstyle from it. And if you add a handkerchief or a bright elastic band, you'll get a festive version.

Corrugation. Photo from Instagram

And when it comes to haircuts that don't require styling at all, the pixie comes to the fore. It is chosen by brave girls who are not afraid to focus on their faces. The pixie always looks spectacular, even when you just dry your hair with a towel.

A brave haircut. Photo from Instagram

Another win-win option is the bob. This is a classic that never goes out of style. It is comfortable, elegant, and suitable for almost everyone.

Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

Well, the garçon is a haircut with character. It looks very short, but thanks to the elongated bangs and "torn" lines, it has a soft, feminine, slightly rebellious look. It's just right to emphasize your own style.

Garçon haircut. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, short hair is not a restriction, but freedom. The main thing is to find your own version and not be afraid to experiment.

