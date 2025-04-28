The best haircut for 40+ women — what stylists advise

A stylish haircut. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, a soft bob with light strands and elongated bangs became fashionable among 40+ women. Even the previously popular cascade and pixie have faded into the background. And it's understandable — this haircut is suitable for almost everyone, refreshes the face, and doesn't require complicated styling. It's ideal for those who want to look well-groomed without any extra effort.

Why a soft bob is a good idea

This hairstyle makes your hair look fuller and thicker. The bangs cover the forehead and eye area, hiding wrinkles. Even grey hair looks stylish. There is no need to hide it. Light dyeing or highlighting will make grey hair look beautiful and well-groomed.

In addition, bangs soften facial features and emphasize the eyes. It can be straight or oblique, as you like. And the main thing is that it requires minimal effort to style — just blow-dry it and you're done. The hair just falls into a beautiful shape.

How to care for your haircut

Every 3 months, you should trim the shape to keep your haircut looking neat;

Use thermal protection when drying or styling your hair;

To add a little volume, you can use a spray with sea salt;

Do not forget about nourishing masks or balms for softness and shine;

Choose a wide-toothed comb to avoid breaking your hair.

A soft bob is simple, beautiful, and comfortable. It is an ideal choice for modern women.

