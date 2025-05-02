Haircut for your hair type — how to choose the ideal option

A girl with nicely styled hair. Photo: Freepik

To ensure that your hairstyle is not just "fashionable" but really suits you, you should look not only at trends but also at your hair. Everyone has different hair — some have luxurious, thick hair, others have thin but manageable strands, and there are also unruly curls. And each type of hair needs its own approach.

How to choose a haircut for your hair type

Haircuts with soft transitions are best for thick hair. Imagine: the top of the hair is smooth and the tips have volume — beautiful, right? Such options "lighten" the hair a little and make it more mobile. It is especially relevant if your hair is heavy and straight.

Thin and straight hair loves simplicity. All those layered haircuts only make it worse because they make your hair look even thinner. Therefore, the ideal option is an even length. And to avoid boredom, you can add long bangs or inner light layers that will give a little volume at the roots. And most importantly, it takes less time to style.

Curly or wavy hair needs volume. And here you can't do without layers, but not barely noticeable, but well-defined. It helps the curls to lie down beautifully and not get confused with each other. And another plus is that you can experiment with bangs. But it is important to avoid sharp lines, because they look unnatural on wavy hair.

Long hair and bangs are a combination that always works. Curtain bangs, short straight bangs, or a soft fringe — it all depends on your face shape and mood. The length allows you to experiment.

And the bangs themselves not only add zest, but also "liven up" the look, even when the hair is pulled back. According to the stylist Mariia Baras, long hair "stretches" any shape of bangs — the main thing is that it suits you.

