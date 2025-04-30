Trendy spring hairstyles for medium hair — suitable for everyone

A girl with curly hair. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the best time for change. If you've already said goodbye to your long hair and switched to medium length, this is no reason to limit yourself to the usual tail or bun. On the contrary, this length opens up many options for new looks.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about hairstyles that will help you refresh your style and emphasise your personality.

Stylish hairstyles this spring that are worthy of attention

Hairstyle with a crab

Neat and relaxed at the same time. The crab keeps your hair gathered at the back, leaving a few strands loose near your face. Choose trendy options — with mother-of-pearl, transparent, or matte, depending on your style.

The crab. Photo from Instagram

Low, smooth tail

This option looks elegant and restrained. Add light volume at the roots and secure the hair with a ribbon or a thin elastic band to create a laconic and fashionable look. Ideal for both weekdays and dates.

Low tail. Photo from Instagram

Bow in the hair

A small bow is a romantic accent that instantly changes the whole look. You can partially or completely gather your hair and decorate it with a ribbon or a ready-made bow. It's simple, but it looks festive.

Bow in the hair. Photo from Instagram

Waves in the tail

Curling your hair and pulling it into a low tail creates a soft, feminine hairstyle. This option combines lightness and dynamism, and also adds texture and volume.

Stylish hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

In general, don't forget about accessories. Headbands, crabs, hairpins — they can easily turn even the simplest hairstyle into a stylish accent to your look. Trust your inspiration this spring and let your hair sparkle in a new way.

