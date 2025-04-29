The trendy haircut of the 90s that will make you irresistible — it will conquer everyone

A pretty woman with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Short, unruly hair, like supermodel Christy Turlington's in the 90s, has become a top request in beauty salons in 2025. There is an unwritten rule in the beauty world: with the arrival of a new season, you need to refresh yourself, both inside and out. Spring 2025 brought the bob fashion in all its variations, but the most daring and attractive hairstyle of the year will definitely be the Christy Cut.

Vogue told us more about it.

The 90s haircut is very popular in 2025

In 1991, at the spring-summer shows, Christy surprised everyone — instead of the then popular medium-length haircuts, she chose short tousled hair with a light natural wave. Her look was a daring challenge to glossy ideality, and that's what won over the audience. This is how the legendary The Christy Cut was born — a free, slightly chaotic, and very lively haircut that instantly became a cult.

Nowadays, model Taylor Hill gave this hairstyle its first breath. In 2023, she cut her hair almost exactly like Tarlington. Her new look was both relaxed and incredibly stylish.

The Christy Cut is the choice for those who are tired of complicated styling and want to look cool without any extra effort. Short, loose strands can be easily modelled — you can accentuate the waves with mousse for texture, create a "just out of bed" effect, or gently style the ends for a more sophisticated look.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

Here are some ideas that are definitely worth saving for your next visit to the hairdresser:

The classic Christy Cut is short, wavy hair with a light, casual texture.

Christy Cut with clear lines is a more graphic option for those who like a sharp look.

Christy Cut with elongated front strands — for a softer face frame.

Light volume in the style of the 90s — ideal for thin hair that needs a little boost.

Choose the option that best suits your mood and don't be afraid to experiment. The new season is the ideal time for bold changes.

