Hairstyles that can cause hair loss — what you should consider

The stylish hairstyle can make your look perfect, but it's not always safe for your hair — some hairstyles can be too tight. This not only causes discomfort but also severely damages the hair, which can eventually lead to hair loss.

What hairstyles cause hair loss

Tight tail

You should avoid wearing your hair in a tail all the time. Because this hairstyle is too tight, the hair gets damaged and falls out. This is especially true in the area where the elastic is attached. Hair follicles are constantly under tension, which causes hair to become weak.

Hair extensions

Discussions about the dangers of this procedure are ongoing. Hair extensions can quickly add volume and length to your hair. However, your natural hair can be severely damaged.

First of all, the damage will be caused by the hot glue used in the procedure. Another harmful factor is the increased stress on the hair follicles. It eventually leads to hair loss.

Braids

Tightly braided braids also cause weak and thin hair. If you feel pain and tingling on your scalp, it is better to give up this hairstyle. Otherwise, it will lead to hair loss and brittleness.

If your hair starts to fall out, you should see a specialist immediately. Do so at the first sign of symptoms. The doctor will help restore your hair to health and restore it.

