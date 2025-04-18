This hairstyle will make you look like a million bucks — Easy guide

A woman with curls. Photo: Freepik

Do you want to look like you've just come from a beach party, even if you're in the office? Try the trendy boho curls — the very hairstyle that looks effortless but stylish, and become a real hit in 2025.

What is boho curls?

These are soft waves that look like they were made by the wind, not a curling iron. They are not glossy, not perfect, and that's their spark. This hairstyle adds freedom, lightness, and a bit of romance to the image. It is adored not only by bloggers, but also by stars, because these waves are perfect for evening walks, festivals, dates, or just lazy summer days.

Boho waves. Photo from Instagram

How to make boho waves at home

You don't have to be a hairdresser. Here's an easy way to do it:

Take a medium-sized curling iron or straightener.

Curl the strands in different directions — this way the waves will not be "doll-like" but more natural.

Don't use a comb. When the hair has cooled, separate the curls with your fingers.

If you want a little more volume, add a dry shampoo or texture spray.

And don't forget about the main goal — a slight negligence, not a "just out of the salon" effect.

Hairstyle with curls. Photo from Instagram

Boho curls look cool on a bob and even on an elongated bob. Curl your hair away from face, but leave the ends straight. Add a drop of wax or oil and get a stylish, slightly hooligan look that says: "I'm free and I feel good!"

These curls are not about perfection — they are about freedom. It's about summer evenings, the sun on your skin, and a light wind in your hair. And no matter where you go — to a coffee shop, for a walk, or just according to your mood — boho waves fit every occasion.

