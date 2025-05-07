The most trendy short haircut for summer — stylish and daring

A girl with a nice haircut. Photo: Freepik

The Undercut has long ceased to be a purely male haircut or an element of rebellious style. In 2025, it confidently took its place among trendy women's hairstyles. Now it's not just a bold decision, but a stylish detail that emphasizes character, adds sophistication, and even makes facial features more expressive.

What makes the female undercut special

This haircut is all about contrast. Shaved areas (temples, back of the head, or both) create a clear transition line to the longer hair on top. It looks bright but harmonious at the same time. In addition, the women's Undercut is often combined with bangs, oblique lines, or slight asymmetry, and this makes it even more interesting.

For example, if the top part is short and torn, you'll get a bold and slightly daring look. And if you leave long strands or style them smoothly, the look becomes softer and more elegant.

Stylish short haircut. Photo from Instagram

The most popular options

The classic undercut is shaved sides and back of the head, the top is long and voluminous. Stylish, simple, effective.

With a pattern, for those who want even more creativity. You can make geometry, waves, or even drawings on the shaved part.

Who is suitable for this haircut

The Undercut can be "adjusted" to any face type:

oval — ideal for any variant;

round — it is better to leave elongated strands on top to visually stretch the shape;

square or heart-shaped — emphasizes a beautiful jawline and cheekbones.

How to style this haircut

You can gather it a little with your hands with a texturising product — it will look casual. Another option is to smooth it with gel, which is ideal for evening or the office. Alternatively, you can also make a wave, lift the top, let the bangs out — there are no limits to your imagination.

Nice styling. Photo from Instagram

And one more thing: shaved areas grow back quickly. To keep everything looking neat, you need to renew your haircut every 3-4 weeks. The top part can be left longer, up to two months.

