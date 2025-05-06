Haircuts with a Scandinavian mood — the new classics of world fashion

A girl with an interesting haircut. Photo: Freepik

In the fashion world, Scandinavian girls are always one step ahead. They don't just follow trends, they create them. And when it comes to hairstyles, they are the ones who know how to make a stylish statement out of a simple haircut. They have no fear of the new, and each of their choices looks relaxed but very thoughtful at the same time.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Haircuts that Scandinavians are doing in 2025

Mullet

This haircut is not for everyone — it has character. Short in the back, longer in the front — this is the "torn" silhouette that fashionistas in the north are choosing now. For them, a fade is not just a shape, it's a way to show that they don't care about standards. The haircut is suitable for those who are not afraid to be in the spotlight and have their own style.

Mullet haircut. Photo from Instagram

The messy bob

It seems that the women just got out of bed and left, but this is only an illusion. In fact, this "chaos" has been well worked on. Scandinavian beauties wear a bob with waves that gently frame their faces and a slightly tousled effect. No gluing, no varnish — everything is as natural as possible, but it looks very stylish.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

Long bangs like in a 70s movie

These bangs are reminiscent of French movies, where the heroines looked slightly casual but always charming. It is adored in Scandinavia. It is made soft and mobile, as if it fell by itself. This kind of bang is often combined with short hair — together they create the effect of casual chic. It's not about ideality, but about freedom and character.

Long bangs. Photo from Instagram

In the end, it doesn't matter what type of hair you have or what style of clothing you wear. If you want to look really fashionable, you can just look at how the Scandinavians do it. They always have inspiration for new looks.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircuts are versatile and easy to care for.

We also told you why you should choose a haircut according to your hair type.