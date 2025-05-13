The look from the 90s chosen by Hailey Bieber — how to repeat it

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram/aileybieber

Hailey Bieber has surprised the fashion world again — this time not with a high-profile premiere or red carpet, but with her incredibly subtle sense of style. She appeared in the archival Gucci dress from the spring-summer 1998 collection — the very one that Anna Wintour herself wore more than 20 years ago. And she looked so natural that it was hard not to admire her.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

What does Hailey Bieber's new look make her special?

The dress is of a delicate sky color, with a sophisticated A-line silhouette that delicately emphasizes the waist and reveals the legs. Laconic, but with character. Hayley complemented it with flesh-colored sandals, a cream-colored clutch, and narrow sunglasses, which immediately add a bit of nostalgic wobble and modern edge to the look.

This look is not just a "look of the day". It is a reference to fashion history. It was in this dress that Anna Wintour wore back in 1998 when she posed next to Andre Leon Talley, another iconic figure in the fashion world. It was bold back then. Today, it is symbolic.

Hailey Bieber in the vintage Gucci by Tom Ford dress. Photo: Vogue

Interesting fact: Hailey's dress was chosen by her stylist Dani Michelle. She is known for combining archival pieces with modern accents as if they were made for each other. Indeed, although Bieber usually chooses baby T-shirts, oversized jeans, and leather jackets, this time her look is completely different — restrained, refined, like a breath from the past, adapted to the urban rhythm of the present.

This show could be a stylistic turning point for Hayley. It shows that archival fashion is not about copying the past, but about the ability to read it in a new way, to make it part of your style, without tension and pathos.

Earlier, we wrote about the jeans that actress Jennifer Aniston adores.

We also reported on the new look from Kendall Jenner, which can be worn even every day.