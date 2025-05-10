What jeans Jennifer Aniston wears — they are always in trend

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: screenshot of the video

No one knows how to wear denim as naturally as Jennifer Aniston. Her style is not about trends for one season, but about things that remain relevant for years. She always looks stylish, but without being overly pretentious. Especially when she chooses jeans. Over the years, we have seen her wearing torn models, straight, and cropped. But there is one look that impressed everyone the most — the one where she wears elongated flared jeans.

What jeans Aniston wore before they became iconic

It was back in 2016, but many people still remember this image of the actress. Jennifer walks down the streets of New York wearing Mother Denim jeans, a snow-white silk shirt, and a Gucci belt. It seems like nothing special, but the look is definitely successful. Especially the choice of shoes: wedge espadrilles by Burberry. The jeans almost completely cover the shoes and visually lengthen the legs. It is not just a successful look — it's an example of how simple things can create a "wow" effect.

Another nuance is accessories. Yes, Jen has luxury accessories: Tom Ford sunglasses and a Chanel bag. But basic clothes — jeans and a shirt — are available to all of us. And it is this versatility that inspires. You don't have to have designer clothes to look stylish. It's enough to put together simple wardrobe items in the right way.

There are women who chase everything bright — leopard, floral prints, non-standard styles. And then they realise that without a plain white shirt and ideal jeans, none of it makes sense. Jennifer is a reminder that sometimes less is more in fashion. And that classics always work.

