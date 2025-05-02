Baggy jeans from the ’90s are making a stylish comeback in spring 2025

A girl in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Baggy jeans are no longer just a trend — they’re an absolute must-have for spring and summer 2025. They’re not worn solely for comfort or in streetstyle looks anymore. Today, they’re part of intentional, even elegant outfits. And let’s be honest — they look great with nearly everything, especially if you know how to style them.

When did these jeans first become popular?

These slouchy jeans were originally worn by hip-hop artists in the 1990s. Then they disappeared for a while — but as we know, fashion loves a comeback. Now baggy jeans are fully back: in light denim shades, with high waists, pleats, and belts. They look stylish and modern. These jeans are all about ease and comfort.

Baggy jeans. Photo from Instagram

Versatility is the main strength of baggy jeans.

They’re easy to style during the day: oversized or simple tees, fitted tanks, sneakers — and you’ve got a ready-made city look. In the evening, throw on a silk cami or tailored blazer and heels. It’s the perfect mix of casual and chic.

Jeans with a shirt. Photo from Instagram

Be sure to try pairing them with a micro top and minimalist sandals. Or do the opposite — an oversized white shirt plus bold earrings or a chunky chain necklace. The secret to a standout look is always in the details.

Stylish look. Photo from Instagram

It-girls have long shown us that even the simplest item can become the star of your outfit. Baggy jeans are exactly that. They offer freedom, comfort, and personality. They’re not just pants — they’re a whole vibe.

