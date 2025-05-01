Brown jeans are the hottest denim trend for summer 2025

Pants. Photo: Freepik

Classic blue denim has some serious competition: brown jeans are quickly becoming the season’s must-have. With warm tones like cinnamon, caramel, and coffee, brown denim brings a cozy, elevated twist to spring and summer style — and fashion insiders are fully on board.

Novyny.LIVE shares how to style the trend everyone’s embracing.

How to wear brown jeans in 2025

Loose-fitting jeans that taper at the ankle are trending, especially when paired with fitted blouses, textured tops, or romantic ruffles. Think effortless chic — no heels required.

For something more playful, go for slim-fit flares with a long blouse featuring ethnic patterns or puff sleeves. The result? A breezy, bohemian-inspired look with modern flair.

Brown also pairs surprisingly well with black. Try a simple black long-sleeve top and brown jeans for a sleek, city-ready outfit that looks elevated with zero effort.

High-waisted brown denim is also key this season. Styled with an off-the-shoulder bandeau top, it creates a flattering, elongated silhouette that works for day or night.

Brown jeans aren’t just a trend — they’re a fresh wardrobe essential. They’re versatile, flattering, and far from boring. If you're ready to update your denim game, this is where to start.

