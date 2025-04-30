Denim overalls in the spotlight — the trend from the 90s is back

A girl in a denim jacket. Photo: Freepik

Today, on April 30, the world celebrates Denim Day, a material that everyone knows and that has gone through dozens of fashionable transformations. And today is the ideal time to remember one of the most comfortable and underrated wardrobe items — denim overalls. It's back and not just for fun, but as a real fashion hit of the season.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Denim overalls are worth wearing again in 2025

The denim overalls are about comfort, simplicity, and style at once. You don't have to think about what to wear with what. Just throw it on over a T-shirt, put on some sneakers, and you're ready to go. Whether you're walking around the city, going to the countryside, or dancing at a music festival, it's appropriate everywhere. It also has something from childhood, when everything was simpler and more sincere.

Denim overalls. Photo from Instagram

This year's fashion is all about loose-fitting, durable denim and those metal buckles that add a little retro vibe to the look. Stylists are already predicting that the overalls will be among the top favorites of spring and summer. And we agree with them: this item is not only comfortable, but also adds character.

To make your look more interesting, you should add a hat, such as a baseball cap, scarf, or trendy Panama hat. And for those who like to look more put-together, the idea of a matching denim jacket looks very stylish. Monochrome has never been cancelled.

Overalls in the style of the 90s. Photo from Instagram

And for an evening or a special occasion, you can try on a strapless denim overalls — a mix of a corset and jeans. It looks really elegant when paired with heels or sandals.

So, maybe it's time to give a second life to an item that was once a childhood favorite? Denim overalls are like an old friend who has been forgotten for a while, but who has always been there and was waiting for his moment of return. And this moment has come.

