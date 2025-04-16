The best ideas on how to wear a denim jacket in 2025 — a selection of stylish looks

A girl in a denim jacket. Photo: Freepik

A denim jacket is not just a basic item. It's your lifeline when you don't know what to wear to look stylish. And although it seems that everyone is already tired of it, this season it is back in the game, only in a new light.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how you can wear it this spring to look not like everyone else, but like a fashion show.

Advertisement

Stylish ways to wear a denim jacket in 2025

Complete denim look

Yes, denim with denim is not a crime. On the contrary, it's a classic that works flawlessly. A blue jacket, matching jeans, a white shirt, and voila, you look like you've stepped off the cover of a fashion magazine. To make the look more interesting, choose bright shoes or boots. For example, yellow or pink.

Complete denim look. Photo from Instagram

Decorated denim jacket

If you're tired of plain jeans, go for something with embroidery, stones, or fringe. Add jeans (not necessarily matching!) and cowboy boots, and you'll get not only a stylish but also a daring look.

Decorated denim jacket. Photo from Instagram

Oversized + mini

An oversized denim jacket and a mini dress is a pair that works flawlessly. It makes you look like you've just stepped out of a fashion Pinterest board. Try it with high boots, like street-style stars, and you'll get a look you'll want to photograph.

Stylish look with denim jacket. Photo from Instagram

Dark Denim

You can wear a denim jacket even to a dinner with wine and candles. Choose a dark, laconic model that can be played up in different ways.

A gentle look. Photo from Instagram

For example, you can add a luxurious skirt (satin or glitter) to the look, and don't forget about accessories such as large earrings.

Earlier, we wrote about how the bomber jacket replaced the denim jacket this year.

We also reported that Bella Hadid brought jeans back into fashion, which had not been worn for a long time and were forgotten about.