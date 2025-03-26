Denim total look in trend — How to style total denim look in Spring 2025

A woman wearing a denim jacket. Photo: Freepik

For more than a century, denim has been the main canvas for fashion experiments, and this spring is no exception, as it is back in trend. Total denim can be worn in different ways, creating unique looks with interesting accents.

Stylist Olena Shevchenko shared on Instagram how total denim can be styled in Spring 2025.

How to wear total denim this spring

The stylist chose a dark blue denim outfit and showed trendy looks, mixing denim with stylish long-sleeved top and accessories.

Her first look is a classic total denim look with flared jeans, a cropped denim jacket, light shoes and a bag. She completed the outfit with a black cap and stylish glasses.

Stylish Total denim for spring. Photo: instagram/purpur.stylist

Olena also showed that you can wear the look without a denim jacket, just with a stylish milky long-sleeved top, a light bag and other accessories.

Stylish Total denim for spring. Photo: instagram/purpur.stylist

Fashion trends say that this season it will be a good idea to pick a denim dress or sundress for a more feminine look. It can be mid-length with a belt or a loose fit. You can accentuate the look with accessories such as a leather bag or hat.

Shorts paired with a denim shirt will be no less successful — don't hesitate to opt for high-waisted shorts and pair them with a classic denim shirt or a lightweight denim jacket.

It is also important to experiment with different shades of denim. Stylists say pairing light denim with dark denim or even contrasting options, such as navy blue jeans with a light denim jacket, will be popular this year.

