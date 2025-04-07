The bomber jacket you want to wear every day — the main off-season purchase

A girl in a bomber jacket. Photo: Freepik

In spring, everyone wants to refresh their wardrobe, too. Especially when you need to find the perfect outerwear for the off-season: something you can wear right away and not take off until autumn. If you're already tired of your coat, your trench seems too familiar, and your leather jacket is too daring, then it's time to take a closer look at a bomber jacket. And not just any bomber jacket, but one made from natural cotton.

The cotton bomber jacket is suitable for any look. Yes, it will not save you from the rain, but in dry weather it is a godsend. It is lightweight, pleasant to the body, and looks much "softer" than leather or synthetics. That's why you can't do without it in spring and summer.

What bomber jacket to choose in 2025

It all depends on your style and figure. If you want freedom, choose an oversized bomber jacket: it will be comfortable and very fashionable. Brands such as Stella McCartney or Rabanne rely on such bomber jackets. If you like the classics, it is better to take a straight mid-length style. An idea for short girls is a cropped bomber jacket that visually adds height.

Also, pay attention to models with patch pockets — they add a touch of "safari" or "working chic" style, which is in trend right now. Another interesting detail is the stand-up collar. It immediately makes any look modern.

And what about colors?

It's simple: the calmer the shade, the more options for combining. White, beige, grey, black, and navy blue are a universal base. But if you want freshness, pay attention to delicate colors: pastel pink, blue, cream. They look great with both jeans and light dresses.

