Trench coats to own in 2025 — an investment for more than one season

This spring, the classic beige trench coat has faded into the background. And it's no wonder — the season's fashion trends have become bolder, and with them, the desire to experiment with colour, texture, and shape has grown. Of course, a butter yellow coat or a fringed jacket can outshine the usual trench coat. But it doesn't mean that there's no place for it in your wardrobe anymore. It just looks different now.

Trench coats that will be relevant for more than one season

If you are looking for something fresh and modern, pay attention to colored eco-leather trench coats. Asymmetrical cut, unusual shades, voluminous details — all this makes the look more expressive. These clothes perfectly combine practicality with an emphasis on style.

Retro is back

Retro silhouettes are back in fashion. The most laconic trench coats with sharp collars are for those who appreciate a restrained style. And if you want something more dramatic, we advise you to pay attention to voluminous models in the style of the 80s with massive shoulders. Such things seem to add confidence.

For those looking for tenderness in details, spring 2025 offers romantic models. Appliquéd trench coats in pastel colors, sometimes translucent, are almost weightless. Short versions in boho aesthetics look especially interesting — more like capes that create a sense of freedom.

As we can see, this spring, a trench coat does not just protect you from the wind — it tells a story. Choose the one that best complements your mood, character, and fashion sense.

