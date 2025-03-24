The perfect 70s look — spring trends that deserve attention

A girl in a stylish trench coat. Photo: Freepik

Fashion trends in 2025 fluctuate between comfort and interesting new solutions. Thus, the boho style, which was popular in the 1960s and 1970s, is back in fashion. However, this season, it takes on more restrained features: no bright colors and lots of details. Free shapes and lightweight fabrics will make this style special and unique.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how to choose the perfect boho look for spring.

Light trench coat

The boho style goes well with a light trench coat to create a light, romantic and even somewhat bohemian look. This spring outerwear attracts attention and adds a "zest" to the look. Modern fashion trends say that it is better to choose a beige, sand or cream shade.

A stylish loose-fitting trench coat. Photo: iva.clothe/Instagram

Blouse with ruffles

A blouse with ruffles is often the centerpiece of a boho look. It is better to choose a loose blouse made of natural fabrics such as silk, linen, or cotton to make the look fashionable and harmonious. Models with lace or a loose fit look elegant and beautiful.

A stylish blouse. Photo: PRShots/Deichmann SS24 Collection

Wide jeans

As for the bottom, the trends are full of variety. Wide jeans, such as flared jeans, palazzo or mom-fit in light shades, will add a touch of elegance, lightness, freedom and even a little vintage mood to your look, even if it's just a business trip or a meeting with friends. The main thing is to combine them with the right details to emphasize bohemian chic.

Light wide jeans. Photo: dezhavyu.com.ua

In general, if you combine all of the above into one look, you will get a great look with a mix of classic and modern elements. It combines lightness and structuredness, which allows you to look stylish even in the changeable spring weather.

This look is perfect for city walks, spring and summer days, or traveling, and will create a stylish, relaxed, and slightly bohemian look.

