The very best trend for Spring 2025 — Denim trench coat

Woman wearing trench. Photo: Freepik

A denim trench coat is a real find for those who want to look stylish but effortless. It seems to combine the best of both worlds: the classic cut of a trench coat and the ease of denim.

A perfect coat that will not only protect you from the wind, but will instantly add character to your look, and Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

Why the denim trench coat is suddenly trending?

The denim trench coat has gained a new wave of popularity this spring — and for good reason. Famous brands are already betting on it. For example, in the new Alaïa campaign, the famous supermodel Daria Verbova wore a long denim trench coat — she looked incredibly elegant and simple at the same time. The Danish brand Won Hundred also took advantage of the trend and included it in its spring-summer collection.

Denim trench coat goes with everything. If you want to create a total denim look, it's easy — pair it with a shirt and matching jeans, and you have the look. And if you want to keep it more subtle, pair them with classic black pants, white T-shirts or delicate tops. By the way, light jeans look fresher, while dark jeans look elegant and a little mysterious.

Another advantage is style. Go for oversize — it looks fashionable, comfortable and always in style. This trench coat is like your favorite pair of jeans that will always save you when you have nothing to wear.

Denim trench coat. Photo from Instagram

This spring, a denim trench coat is more than just outerwear. It is a way to express your style while still being yourself!

Previously, we wrote about which jeans styles from the 90s are coming back into fashion, and which top every woman should have this season.