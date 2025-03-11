The main top of the season that everyone is looking for in stores

A girl in a T-shirt. Photo: Freepik

Striped print is back in fashion — and it seems that no fashionista can do without it this spring. Striped long-sleeves, sweaters, T-shirts and tops appear everywhere — from shop windows to street style. And for good reason: this print is not only stylish but also versatile — it can easily become a part of any wardrobe.

This trend has long been established in fashion, and it is often associated with the French style. Just imagine: a striped top, jeans, trench coat, and ballet flats are classics that always look fresh. But this season, designers offer a fresh take on the stripes.

How to wear a striped top this year

For example, add a little daring — wear a striped top with an oversized jacket and cargo jeans, or combine it with a denim skirt and a fur coat. And if you want something special, pay attention to asymmetrical or colored stripes. This option adds a relaxed boho touch to the look.

Striped T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

And the fashionable spring does not let go of the trends of last autumn — suede is back in the game. Suede bomber jackets, knee-length skirts, black tights and striped rugby tops — all of these combine to create stylish preppy combinations that look very atmospheric.

It is also interesting how an ordinary stripe turns into a key element of the look. Just as white socks once became a fashionable accent, striped items today can set the tone for the entire outfit.

Striped top. Photo from Instagram

So don’t be afraid to experiment. Play with colors, combine different textures, and create your own spring story — striped, stylish, and definitely not boring.

