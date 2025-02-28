TOP 3 retro styles for Spring 2025 — Clothing hits

A beautiful woman. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is one big cycle, and it's so exciting to see trends from past decades come back around! Spring 2025 is a reinterpretation of the classics, with silhouettes, fabrics, and prints from the past coming back into fashion. Read Novyny.LIVE report for exciting trends.

Trends that are suddenly back in fashion

Short jackets and bomber jackets

Remember those iconic looks from old movies? Cropped jackets, bomber jackets and single-button mini cardigans are back in style. Now, they have a sleeker look — sharp jackets with clean shoulder lines, cozy knit cardigans, and effortlessly stylish low-cut bombers.

How to style them? The key is balance. A short top works well with high-waisted jeans or skirts. Wide jeans create a relaxed urban look, and a maxi skirt adds elegance and French chic.

Bomber. Photo from Instagram

Lantern sleeves

This trend has come a long way from Victorian dresses to everyday wardrobe. Voluminous sleeves add sophistication to the look, but in 2025, they are worn even with denim and knitwear.

How to style it? The best way is to combine it with minimalist bottoms: strict pants, straight-cut jeans, or laconic skirts. And if you're feeling adventurous, why not try contrasting styles? Voluminous sleeves paired with a leather skirt or sporty joggers to look fabulous!

Puff sleeves blouse. Photo from Instagram

Gingham

This print has always been relevant, but in 2025, designers are betting on a small check, and we couldn't be more excited! It brings to mind British college school blazers, vintage tweed suits, and cozy jackets from the nineties.

Gingham blazer. Photo from Instagram

The possibilities for wearing it are endless! A checkered jacket with classic pants or jeans is a total game-changer. A blouse in a mini sheck looks stunning with a plain skirt, and a trench coat with this print adds expressiveness and depth to the look.

These retro elements are not just nostalgia, but stylish accents that will make your wardrobe more interesting. The key is to adapt them to the present and choose pieces that reflect your unique character and style.

Earlier, we talked about how the denim anti-trend from the 90s is back in a big way.

We also covered some of the biggest hits from the past that are coming back on fashion scene in 2025.