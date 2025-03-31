The coat, like the one worn by Ukrainian TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk, is the main spring 2025 trend

Lesia Nikitiuk. Photo: Instagram.com/lesia_nikituk

Spring 2025 in fashion is marked by the trench coat — the stylish coat that has returned to wardrobes with renewed vigour. This outerwear has long ceased to be just a classic — now it easily fits into a variety of looks, from romantic to sporty. It is worn by everyone, from celebrities to students, from office workers to TikTok fashionistas.

TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk showed her own stylish look with the trench coat on Instagram.

What Nikitiuk looks like with her trench coat

This is not the first time she has surprised her followers with successful outfits, and this time she hit the trend. In the photo from Instagram, she appeared in the long trench coat made of aged fabric. This model has a special charm — a little vintage, but very modern at the same time.

Lesia paired the trench coat with her T-shirt, plaid shirt, leopard-print jeans, and rough boots. The accessory is a large black bag. It turned out to be bold, comfortable, and stylish. This look is in keeping with the spirit of spring — a little freedom, a little rebellion, and maximum comfort.

Nikitiuk's stylish look. Photo from Instagram

What else to wear with a trench coat this spring

With a dress or maxi skirt. Perfect with ankle boots or neat shoes.

If you need to look put together, this is a win-win combo. Add a trench coat, and the look immediately "plays". Both classic and wide-leg trousers are suitable.

If you need to look put together, this is a win-win combo. Add a trench coat, and the look immediately "plays". Both classic and wide-leg trousers are suitable. T-shirt and jeans. A simple option that always works. A white T-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers, and a trench coat on top. Just what you need for a walk, coffee with a friend, or a trip to the city.

Choose items of the same color — for example, all beige or black. A trench coat of the same shade adds completeness and sophistication to the look.

Choose items of the same color — for example, all beige or black. A trench coat of the same shade adds completeness and sophistication to the look. With sneakers and sweatpants. A raincoat plus a hoodie or T-shirt, sweatpants, and your favorite sneakers, and you'll be ready for an active day.

Trench coat in the look. Photo from Instagram

In a word, a trench coat is like a white T-shirt: it goes with everything and almost everything. And although it is considered a classic, spring 2025 proves that this garment can be completely different — a little rebellious, a little romantic, and sometimes even sporty. The main thing is not to be afraid to experiment.

