Fashionable trench coats and jackets for the spring of 2025 — Suitable for the warm weather

With the arrival of warm weather, everyone is pulling out spring jackets and raincoats from their closets. This season, there are several variations of the most popular outerwear that can be worn depending on the weather, style, and mood.

Stylist less_is_best_fashion told on Instagram what outerwear options will be trending this spring.

The most fashionable outerwear of spring 2025

Cropped trench coat

This season, trench coats, especially cropped ones, will attract attention — beige, olive, brown and bright shades of outerwear will be popular.

It pairs perfectly with classic pants or jeans. On warmer days, it can be worn with shorts. And its combination with a dress or skirt adds femininity and romance to the look.

Working jacket

In the spring of 2025, country jackets became a key trend in outerwear. Also known as "working" jackets, these styles combine functionality with aesthetics to create a comfortable and stylish look.

These jackets feature large patch pockets, a relaxed fit, and a contrasting collar for an eye-catching accent. They can be worn with classic suits and jeans, as well as dresses.

Long trench coat

Long trench coats remain a key element of this season's spring wardrobe. They surprise with a rich color palette that works for any look and any occasion. In addition to the traditional light colors, designers are offering black, navy, red, and other bold shades that add personality to the look.

Modified trench coats with asymmetrical details, mixed materials, and statement collars add a fresh, unique twist to the classic style. Opting for a long trench coat this spring will keep you on trend while effortlessly blending comfort and elegance into your everyday wardrobe.

However, beyond fashion trends, the key to choosing outerwear this season is staying true to your personal style and comfort — balancing trends with your individual preferences.

