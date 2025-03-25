2000s duffle coat is back — Key coat styles for Spring/Fall 2025

A woman in a gray coat. Photo: Freepik

Remember that warm Duffle coats that just about everyone wore in the 2000s? If you still have it hanging in your closet, you're in luck because duffle coat is back in a big way. It's no longer just nostalgia for the past — it's a new round in the fashion cycle, when the classics have been given a new lease on life.

This was reported by Who Whar Wear.

A coat with a history that is back in fashion

The duffle coat appeared in the mid-20th century and later became a favorite not only of the military but also of fashionistas. In the 2000s, it became a real must-have: celebrities, students, and even kids all had it in their wardrobes. It was worn by Taylor Swift, Alexa Chung, Kate Middleton and Hailey Bieber. It seemed like it would stay with us forever, but fashion moved on, silhouettes changed, and the duffle coat faded into the background.

Duffle coat. Photo from Instagram

But in 2024, everything changed. Chloe Sevigny, one of fashion's most influential icons, wore it at the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week. This appearance was a signal to the industry and style fans: the duffle coat was relevant again. Less than a year later, the model appeared in the collections of Prada (Fall-Winter 2023), Lemaire, Altuzarra and Burberry (Fall-Winter 2024). Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week confirmed it once again: Coach presented its version — lighter, with unexpected details, but recognizable.

Modern takes on the duffle coat have become even more interesting. Designers are experimenting with shapes and textures: the classic wool remains, but styles in leather, denim, waterproof fabrics and even eco-fur are appearing. Oversized silhouettes, elongated styles, large hoods, extra pockets and a combination of textures are in. Instead of the traditional navy, beige, olive, wine, khaki, and pastels are in.

A couple in coats. Photo from Instagram

This is a rare case of something from the past looking modern without losing its essence. The duffle coat is not just a fashion fad, but a warm, comfortable and recognizable coat that easily fits into both a basic wardrobe and an experimental look. It can be worn with skinny jeans, dresses, boots, and sneakers — versatility at its best.

