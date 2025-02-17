Blouses trend 2025 — The iconic 70s style re-imagined

A girl in a blouse. Photo: Freepik

This spring, blouses with bows are making a stylish comeback, channeling the elegance and Bohemian charm of the '70s. Effortlessly bridging office wear and casual outfits, they add a touch of sophistication to any look. For a modern take on this trend, it's worth noting how top fashion houses are styling them this season.

Vogue has all the details.

Fashionable blouses in 2025

Classic that is always in trend

A sheer, lightweight blouse with a bow paired with a black midi skirt is the definition of elegance. This combination strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and femininity, making it an ideal choice for spring. With their delicate yet structured design, these blouses effortlessly elevate any outfit, adding a refined touch without feeling overly formal.

Prada. Photo: Vogue

Parisian chic

This season, Saint Laurent embraces sleeveless safari-style blouses adorned with baroque patterns and intricate gold lace - an exquisite blend of luxury and feminine power. These statement pieces are perfect for an elegant evening out or a bold business look, ensuring you stand out with confidence and style.

Saint Laurent. Photo: Vogue

A new look at the classics

The classic white blouse gets a modern makeover. This version swaps traditional buttons for an asymmetrical cut, soft draping, and a delicate bow that gracefully cascades over the shoulder. The result is an effortlessly elegant piece with a hint of romance. Pair it with tailored trousers for a refined, sophisticated look.

White blouse. Photo: Vogue

Retro inspiration

The designers of this brand blend '70s style with elements of a cowboy shirt, creating a unique fusion. The result is a blouse with puffed sleeves, a high collar, and a luxurious bow, paired with sleek black pants. It's the perfect choice for those who want to make a bold statement with minimal fuss.

Balenciaga. Photo: Vogue

Maximum beauty

If it's a bow, it's a big bow! This principle was followed by Ulla Johnson, who went for luxurious styles with big bows and soft colors like champagne. You can complete this look with a silver skirt and sandals with interesting details.

Ulla Johnson. Photo: Vogue

Spring lightness

The brand opted to enhance its blouses with voluminous sleeves and draped bows in soft, muted colors. The result is a look that's both delicate and stylish. To fully embrace the trend, designers recommend pairing these blouses with buckled ankle boots and low-rise pants for a chic, modern vibe.

Ulla Johnson. Фото: Vogue

Spring 2025 is a time when elegance meets boldness. Bow blouses are making a comeback, so choose the option that best suits your style and wear it with joy.

