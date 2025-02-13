Fitted shirt stands out this season — Perfect shirt for Spring 2025

A woman in a white shirt. Photo: Freepik

Fashion changes fast, and to stay in style, it's important to spot trends before they start. This even applies to your basic wardrobe. Yes, classics like pants, jeans, T-shirts, jackets, shirts, little black dresses, pumps will always be relevant but change over time.

One of the key trends for 2025 is the Sheat silhouette. It has been on the runways for the second season in a row and seems to be gaining momentum. That's why this year's wardrobe will definitely include a pencil skirt, slim-fit pants, a jacket with an accentuated waist and a fitted shirt. The latter is a real designer favorite.

Why choose a fitted shirt

This versatile piece will be your lifesaver in any situation. Throw it over a T-shirt or a dress, wear it to work and then straight to a date or the theater—it effortlessly elevates any look. Even on rushed mornings, it helps you appear polished and put-together in no time.

For the new season, fitted shirts have taken center stage in collections from Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Boss, Sportmax, and more. Designers agree: this wardrobe essential belongs in every woman’s closet. Pair it with tailored trousers or structured skirts for a refined look, or dress it down with jeans for effortless chic.

Fitted shirt. Photo from Instagram

How to choose the perfect shirt

Length: It is best if the shirt ends at the hip line, so it can be worn loose, tucked in, or as a cape.

Color: White is an all-time classic. For a stylish alternative, try stripes or pastels: sky blue, pale pink, pistachio or cream.

Fabric: Natural fabrics are always preferable, and silk is perfect for evening wear, it adds elegance and enhances the silhouette.

White shirt. Photo from Instagram

Finally, a fitted shirt is not just a trend, but a wardrobe staple. The key is finding the perfect style.

