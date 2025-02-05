Trends that will change fashion in 2025 — Clothes for everyone

A stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

Everyone wants to look stylish, and that's no surprise, but to make your look more expressive, it's important not only to follow trends, but also to experiment with combinations, and go for non-standard solutions. If you're looking for new ideas, keep an eye on the runways — you'll always find something interesting.

On Instagram, a Ukrainian stylist showed how simple stylistic techniques can be used to change your usual wardrobe and refresh your look.

The hottest trends of the season

Inverted cut

Shirts and blouses that appear to be worn backwards are not a mistake, but rather a trend. Unusual necklines, exposed shoulders, and off-center fastenings all add originality to the look.

Перевернутий крій. Фото з Instagram

Pants + skirt

Designers decided that one thing was not enough. Therefore, combinations of pants and skirts appeared on the catwalks. It looks non-standard, bold and impressive. The key is to choose the right materials and proportions.

Pants with a skirt. Photo from Instagram

Layering to the max

Long shirts peeking out from under a sweater or jacket, a combination of jackets or raincoats — the more layers, the more interesting the look.

Layered look. Photo from Instagram.

Tie in women's wardrobe

Once considered a purely masculine accessory, the necktie is now conquering women's fashion. Ties are worn with jackets, shirts, dresses, and even tied around the waist.

Tie. Instagram photo

Belt accent

In addition to ties, designers suggest paying more attention to belts — wide, with interesting fastenings or even double. They add expressiveness and structure to the silhouette.

A bag on the belt. Photo from Instagram

Ridicule bags

Vintage is making a comeback, and bags that resemble retro wallets with ricochet clasps are back in style. Look for these accessories among vintage items or in modern designer collections.

Ridicule bags. Photo from Instagram

Silk dresses, boudoir aesthetics, sporty windbreakers and even urban swimwear will stay on top in 2025. In general, don't be afraid to mix and match in a way that reflects your style and character.

