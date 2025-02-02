Trendy basic pieces to have in your wardrobe this spring

A woman in a stylish look. Photo: Freepik

Moto Boho is not just fashion, it's a way of thinking. The combination of the wild freedom of the road and boho romance creates a unique aesthetic that is quickly taking over the fashion world. Spring 2025 will be remembered for this trend: a mix of biker daring and the ease of vintage chic.

Things that will help you create a stylish look in 2025

Imagine the look: a long skirt that flutters in the breeze, an airy blouse with embroidery or lace, and, as a finishing touch, a worn leather jacket with metal details. Boots with chunky soles add a daring edge, while accessories complete the style — think fringe, cowboy hats, bold silver jewelry, and timeless retro glasses.

This trend is all about contrasts. Delicate fabrics and rough leather, romantic silhouettes and rebellious elements, bohemian ease and speedy dynamics. Moto Boho is a game of opposites that always looks stylish.

This style has already appeared in the SS25 collections of Chloé, Isabel Marant and Gabriela Hearst. The designers offer a new vision of bohemian glamour: light chiffon dresses with massive belts, baggy suede bags with metal studs, long scarves that give a relaxed look.

The look is completed with effortless hairstyles — loose waves, as if tousled by the wind, or messy braids woven with ribbons. Makeup remains natural yet features metallic accents on the eyes.

In short, Moto Boho is all about freedom of choice and the art of mixing the unexpected. It's a style for those who aren't afraid to experiment and live life to the fullest. Find inspiration in Coachella festival looks, incorporate key elements into your wardrobe, and don’t be afraid to be bold

