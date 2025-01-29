How to cut your hair in 2025 — the main hair trends

Стильна дівчина. Фото: Freepik

Before you decide to change your hairstyle, you should prepare a little. It’s important to understand what result you want to achieve, look at references, and assess how well the haircut will suit you. Your face shape, hair thickness, and texture can significantly affect the final look. You should also consider whether it will be convenient to style your hair every day.

In the end, the more options you consider at the selection stage, the easier it will be to explain to the master what you expect. To make your search easier, we’ve compiled the most relevant haircuts for 2025. They cover lengths from short to long, as well as different styles — voluminous, textured, structured. You’ll definitely find your perfect option among them.

What haircuts are worthy of attention in 2025

LONG LAYERED

This haircut hasn’t lost ground for several years and remains a favorite in 2025. Long hair, complemented by soft layers, has a light, fluid look and adds volume. It’s perfect for those who want to refresh their length but aren’t ready for drastic changes.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

SHAG

A haircut that looks as relaxed as possible and adds texture to the hair. Light waves, uneven edges, volume on the top of the head — the shag creates a "casual chic" effect and is suitable for any length. It is ideal for those who do not like to spend a lot of time on styling.

Shag haircut. Photo from Instagram

BLUNT BOB

This bob has a straight cut, making it stylish and versatile. It is suitable for those who want to add definition to their look. The smooth hairline creates a sense of thickness, which is especially important for those with fine hair.

Bob. Photo from Instagram

KITTY CUT

A soft, textured haircut with shortened front strands. It adds expressiveness to the face, looks natural, and is suitable for those who want lightness without too sharp transitions in length.

Textured haircut. Photo from Instagram

As you can see, the trends of 2025 offer many options — from classics to modern texture solutions. The main thing is to find a haircut that will harmoniously complement your appearance and style.

